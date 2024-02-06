Shimla, Feb 6 (PTI) The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has conducted searches at the premises of a sub-postmaster in Himachal' Pradesh's Kullu and recovered cash amounting to Rs 2 lakh and some incriminating documents, a statement issued by the agency said on Tuesday.

The searches were carried out as part a probe into allegations of misappropriation of government funds entrusted to her, the statement said.

A case has been registered by the CBI against the sub-postmaster posted at Sultanpur in Kullu district.

The CBI statement said that there were allegations that an amount of approximately Rs 36 lakh were misappropriated. The accused allegedly had prepared false "daily transactions report", it added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)