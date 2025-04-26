Jaipur, Apr 26 (PTI) Leader of Opposition in Rajasthan Assembly Tika Ram Jully said that the central agencies are working as BJP agents since they target only Opposition leaders.

"Central agencies need to work for nation-building, but they seem to be working as agents of the BJP. Agencies such as ED, Income Tax and CBI search Opposition leaders and harass them every day. The BJP is working to weaken the Constitution in the country," Congress leader Jully, who was in Alwar for party-related work, told reporters.

Also Read | NCET Admit Card 2025 Out at exams.nta.ac.in/NCET: NTA Releases Hall Ticket for National Common Entrance Test Examination, Get Direct Link and Know Steps To Download.

While talking to the media, he also spoke on party leader and former minister Mahesh Joshi's arrest.

Joshi was arrested on Friday by the Enforcement Directorate in a money-laundering case related to the Jal Jeevan Mission.

Also Read | Bodoland Lottery Result Today, April 26, 2025: Assam State Lottery Sambad Saturday Lucky Draw Results Declared, Check Winners List With Ticket Numbers.

Jully said the arrest happened at a time when the leader's wife was in a critical health condition and was on a ventilator.

"If something happens to her, who will be responsible for it?" he said.

Talking about the National Herald case, Jully wondered why ED action is needed when there was "not even a transaction of Re 1" in the case.

"This is being done only with the intention of misusing power to target the Opposition and weaken them. All this is against the Constitution…(and that's why) Congress is organising a Samvidhan Bachao rally," Jully said.

The rally will be organised in Jaipur on April 28 in which Congress national president Mallikarjun Kharge will address a public meeting, he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)