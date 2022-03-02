Aizawl, Mar 2 (PTI) The Centre is making efforts to facilitate border trade between Mizoram and Myanmar and Bangladesh, state Commerce and Industries Minister R Lalthangliana informed the state legislature on Wednesday.

Mizoram shares 510 km long international border with Myanmar and 318 km with Bangladesh.

Replying to a question from ruling Mizo National Front MLA Z R Thiamsanga, the minister said that the Centre has taken proactive measures to strengthen the Indo-Myanmar border trade point at Zokhawthar village in Champhai district.

It has sanctioned Rs 15 crore for strengthening and upgrading land customs station at Zokhawthar. The fund will be utilised for upgradation of infrastructure for the land customs station such as immigration check post, animal quarantine station, plant quarantine station laboratory, renovation of food testing laboratory, weigh bridge and warehouse.

The money will also be used for construction of quarters for officers and staff at the land customs station, the minister said.

A contractor has been already selected to execute the projects and mobilisation of works is on, he added.

Lalthangliana also told the assembly that land preparation has been completed for fencing the proposed integrated check post (ICP) at Kawrpuichhuah in Lunglei district on the Indo-Bangladesh border.

Measures are being taken for erecting fence posts at the proposed ICP, the detailed project report for which has already been approved by the Land Port Authority of India.

The state revenue department is taking steps for land clearance, he said.

The minister said that four border haats will be set up along the Indo-Bangladesh border - three in Mamit district and one in Lunglei district.

The proposed border haat at Silsuri village in Mamit district is taken up as a pilot project and the Centre is taking steps to obtain formal approval from the Bangladeshi government, Lalthangliana added.

