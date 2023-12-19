New Delhi, Dec 19 (PTI) A pre-retirement counselling workshop will be organised on Wednesday here with an aim to facilitate retiring government employees in the superannuation process, an official statement issued on Tuesday said.

It is expected that 750 retiring employees, due to retire in the next six months, will benefit from this workshop, it added.

Also Read | SBI Clerk Prelims Exam 2023: Admit Card for Preliminary Examination of Junior Associates Likely To Be Released Soon at sbi.co.in, Know How To Download.

The Department of Pension & Pensioners' Welfare (DoPPW) has been conducting pre-retirement counselling workshops throughout the country for the benefit of retiring employees of the Central government. It is a revolutionary step in direction of ‘ease of living' of the pensioners, said the statement issued by the Personnel Ministry.

In the workshop, soon-to-be retiring employees will be provided relevant information related to the retirement benefits and pension sanction process, it said.

Also Read | DU Recruitment 2023: Vacancies Notified for 51 Assistant Professor Posts, Apply Online at colrec.uod.ac.in.

The DoPPW will be organising the 52nd pre-retirement counselling (PRC) workshop under the auspices of Union Minister of State for Personnel Jitendra Singh in New Delhi on Tuesday.

In order to facilitate the smooth transition for the retiring employees, various sessions on integrated pensioners portal, retirement benefits, family pension, CGHS, income tax, digital life certificate, investment modes and opportunities, etc. will be conducted.

All these sessions have been curated to make the retirees aware of the process to be followed and forms to be filled pre-retirement and to provide information about the benefits available to them post-retirement.

"A detailed session on the various investment modes, their benefits and investment planning has also been organised to enable the retirees to plan investment of their retirement funds well in time. There will also be a detailed session on the CGHS system, CGHS portal, facilities provided as well as procedures to be followed to avail CGHS benefits," the statement said.

The department will continue to hold such workshops, as part of good governance to ensure a smooth and comfortable transition for retirees, keep them informed of the government initiatives taken for them and to enable them to avail all the benefits available for them, post retirement, it added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)