Bengaluru, May 2 (PTI) Extensive search operations were carried out at the offices of Chamarajanagara and Raichur Deputy Commissioners in Karnataka on Friday following bomb threats received via email, police said.

Nothing suspicious was found on the premises of the two offices and they turned out to be a "hoax" email threat, they said.

Following the incident, the officials and public in the offices of the respective Deputy Commissioners were evacuated safely and a thorough search operation was carried out by the police and the bomb disposal squads.

The subject of the email received at one of the DC offices read: "Pahalgam: RDX based IEDs placed in Karnataka Raichur DEO building, Evacuate Officers/Staff by 3PM."

"We received a call at around 10.30 am about a bomb threat email sent to the DC office of Chamarajanagara stating that they will blow up the DC office," a senior police officer said.

"Based on the complaint of a DC office personnel, we have registered a case in this regard. During the search operation, no suspicious object was found on the premises of the office and as per preliminary inquiry, it appeared to be a hoax email," the officer said.

