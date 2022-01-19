Kolkata, Jan 19 (PTI) Two drug peddlers have been arrested from here after nearly two kg of charas, a narcotic substance, was recovered from their possession, police said on Wednesday.

Acting on a tip-off, a team of Special Task Force personnel of the Kolkata Police conducted a search operation in an area near the EM Bypass under the Beliaghata Police Station limits on Monday and seized the contraband, a senior officer said.

"We have recovered 1.99 kg of charas worth Rs 20 lakh from their possession," he said.

A case has been registered against them under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985, the officer added.

