Budaun(UP), Nov 1 (PTI) Police have filed a charge sheet against former Samajwadi Party MP Dharmendra Yadav in an MP-MLA court here in connection with a case of violation of the Model Code of Conduct, officials said on Wednesday.

Station House Officer (SHO) of the Civil Lines police station Gaurav Bishnoi said the charge sheet in the case against former the MP and 35 other people was filed on Tuesday after the completion of investigations.

He said the FIR in the case was lodged in February 2022 for the alleged violation of the poll code in effect for the Uttar Pradesh assembly election based on a complaint by the sub-divisional magistrate of the area.

As per the complaint, Yadav and the other accused allegedly held a meeting at a marriage venue lawn on Budaun-Farukkhabad road, the SHO said.

He said when officials raided the spot, they found over 500 people gathered to attend the meeting that was organised without the required permissions.

Police also booked the accused for violation of COVID-19 protocols.

Dharmendra Yadav was the MP from Budaun from 2014 to 2019. He is the cousin brother of SP chief Akhilesh Yadav.

