Mumbai, Nov 22 (PTI) Chartered Bike, a subsidiary of surface mobility firm Chartered Speed, on Monday said it will deploy over 2,000 electric bikes and 200 charging stations in the city over the next 3-6 months for various purposes.

The e-bikes, which will be powered by Adani Electricity, can be accessed by delivery partners of all e-commerce, food aggregators and delivery platforms, the company said in a statement.

"We are excited about expanding the deployment of chartered bikes in Mumbai from 50 to 2,000, along with 200 EV charging stations in a short span of the next 3-6 months.

"With an aim to provide sustainable solutions to e-commerce delivery partners in Mumbai, Adani Electricity has been an ideal partner for us," Sanyam Gandhi, director of Chartered Speed Ltd.

Adani Electricity is supporting the company in providing space and power supply and Speed Bike is capitalising on using that to help delivery partners save Rs 150-200 per day with an all-electric fleet, he said.

The partnership will provide a unique solution to delivery partners who can use these chartered bikes without a driving licence having a restricted speed of 25 km per hour.

This initiative will kick off a mini green revolution for Mumbaikars and enhance Chartered Speed's commitment towards scaling up sustainable solutions and painting the city green, according to the statement.

"Adani Electricity is committed to establishing infrastructure for electric mobility in Mumbai and supporting Chartered Bikes in its journey to provide a sustainable mobility solution to Mumbaikars, thereby achieving a significant reduction in greenhouse gases (GHG) emission," said a spokesperson of Adani Electricity Mumbai Ltd.

Chartered Speed has a fleet of over 1,000 buses and operates the renowned Ahmedabad BRTS along with BRTS in Surat and Indore.

Besides, it operates more than 500 city buses in Ahmadabad, Surat and Indore, including 40 battery electric buses. Chartered plies more than 125 premium Volvo intercity coaches for Gujarat State Road Transport Corporation, BCLL, ASTC & AiCTSL in Assam, MP, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh & Rajasthan, according to the statement.

Chartered Bike has 4,500 bikes in its public bike sharing operations in Surat, Ranchi, Kolkata Bhopal and Prayagraj. HRS hrs

