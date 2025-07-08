New Delhi, Jul 8 (PTI) Chemicals exporters body CHEMEXCIL on Tuesday said it has asked the industry players to share relevant data with ChemIndia web portal to comply with a government order.

Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers in February mandated that all registered chemical and petrochemical industries/units in India (with a few exemptions) submit data on the portal, the apex body for chemical exports said.

Also Read | Bodoland Lottery Result Today, July 08, 2025: Assam State Lottery Sambad Tuesday Lucky Draw Results Declared, Check Winners List With Ticket Numbers.

CHEMEXCIL (Basic Chemicals, Cosmetics and Dyes Export Promotion Council) added that non-compliance with the mandatory data submission requirements is a violation under the Collection of Statistics Act, 2008, as amended by the Jan Vishwas (Amendment of Provisions) Act, 2023.

To educate and ensure timely and accurate data submission from the chemical industry, the council organised a day-long workshop in Mumbai on July 7.

Also Read | Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for July 08, 2025 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

"The workshop aimed to create awareness and prepared industry for timely and accurate data submission on the portal," it added.

The workshop witnessed participation of 115 delegates from the industry, comprising exporters, manufacturers, and industry stakeholders who were keen to understand the operational aspects and compliance requirements of the portal.

Raghuveer Kini, Director General, CHEMEXCIL, said the move would help streamline regulatory data and enhance transparency across the chemical sector.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)