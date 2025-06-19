Chennai, Jun 19 (PTI) A city-bound private carrier from Guwahati was diverted to Bengaluru due to "insufficient fuel," officials at the airport here said.

The pilot of the flight with about 168 passengers noticed there was low fuel, following which it was diverted to Bengaluru, they said.

After refueling there, the flight was expected to proceed towards the original destination, they added.

