Mumbai, Jul 28 (PTI) China's ban on rare earth trade will impact domestic production and exports across five sectors in India, economists at SBI said on Monday.

A report by the economists pegged the overall imports of rare earths and compounds at USD 31.9 million and magnet imports at USD 291 million in FY25.

Also Read | Bank Holidays in August 2025: Banks To Remain Closed for 15 Days Including Sundays Next Month; Check Full List of Bank Holiday Dates.

Volumes of India's consumption of rare earths and compounds has seen a rising trend, it said, adding that import of rare earth magnets by India increased sharply in FY25.

"China dominates in India's direction of trade in rare earth minerals and compounds," it said, listing out priorities India needs to adopt.

Also Read | Who Was Hashim Musa, Pahalgam Terror Attack Mastermind Killed in Dachigam Encounter by Indian Army?.

"The top sectors impacted by China's ban include transport equipment, basic metals, machinery, construction and electrical and electronics. Both domestic production and exports will be impacted," it added.

It added that Indian financial institutions, including banks, are also at risk of some impact because of this.

The SBI report recommended states to take additional steps to ensure better exploration of such resources, which can reduce dependency on imports.

It also cited a Rs 8,000-crore scheme by the government of Odisha as a case in point, and specified about efforts to search for minerals in the Ganjam district.

(The above story is verified and authored by Press Trust of India (PTI) staff. PTI, India’s premier news agency, employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)