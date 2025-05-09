Chennai, May 9 (PTI) Cholamandalam Financial Holdings Ltd has reported a consolidated profit after tax of Rs 1,362.18 crore for the January-March 2025 quarter, the company said on Friday.

The city-headquartered company had registered a profit after tax of RS 1,143.75 crore registered during the corresponding quarter of last financial year.

Also Read | Bodoland Lottery Result Today, May 09, 2025: Assam State Lottery Sambad Friday Lucky Draw Results Declared, Check Winners List With Ticket Numbers.

For the financial year ending March 31, 2025 the consolidated PAT grew to RS 4,739.88 crore from Rs 3,850.56 crore registered during the corresponding quarter of last financial year.

The consolidated total income during the quarter under review grew to Rs 9,009.36 crore from Rs 7,157.31 crore recorded during the corresponding quarter of last financial year.

Also Read | Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for May 09, 2025 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

For the financial year ending March 31, 2025 the consolidated total income surged to Rs 33,459.92 crore from Rs 26,086.76 crore registered a year ago.

Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company Ltd, in which Cholamandalam Financial Holdings Ltd, holds about 44.34 per cent stake, has recorded a 30 per cent increase in the Assets Under Management (AUM) to Rs 1,99,876 crore as on March 31, 2025 from Rs 1,53,718 crore recorded as on March 31, 2024.

Cholamandalam MS General Insurance Company Ltd, in which Cholamandalam Financial Holdings Ltd, has 60 per cent stake recorded a Gross Written Premium of Rs 8,564 crore for the year ending March 31, 2025 up by 14 per cent, as compared to Rs 7,542 crore registered in the corresponding period of last financial year.

Cholamandalam MS Risk Services Ltd., in which Cholamandalam Financial Holdings Ltd holds 49.5 per cent has registered a total income for the year ending March 31, 2025 at Rs 83.20 crore as against Rs 71.27 crore registered in the year ago period.

The Board of Directors have recommended a final dividend of 130 per cent being Rs 1.30 per equity share of face value of Re 1 of the company, for the year ending March 31, 2025 subject to shareholders' approval, the company said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)