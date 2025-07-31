New Delhi, Jul 31 (PTI) Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company Ltd (CIFCL) on Thursday reported a 21 per cent growth in profit at Rs 1,136 crore for the June quarter.

The company, which is the financial services arm of diversified conglomerate Murugappa Group, had registered a standalone profit after tax of Rs 942 crore in the corresponding quarter of last year.

Total income during the quarter under review increased to Rs 7,331 crore, from Rs 5,828 crore reported in the corresponding quarter of last year, CIFCL said in a regulatory filing.

The total expenses during the period grew to Rs 5,801 crore from Rs 4,560 crore in the corresponding period a year ago.

Disbursements made during the quarter ending June 30, 2025 remained flat at Rs 24,325 crore.

However, assets under management during the quarter rose to Rs 2,07,663 crore, from Rs 1,68,832 crore in the same period last year, registering 23 per cent improvement.

The capital adequacy ratio of the company as of June 30, 2025, was at 19.96 per cent as against the regulatory requirement of 15 per cent.

