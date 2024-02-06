Barabanki (UP), Feb 5 (PTI) Seven persons have been detained for alleged religious conversion attempt on over 100 people in a village here, police said on Monday.

Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) C N Sinha on Monday said this afternoon more than 100 people from Ayodhya area came to Barabanki's Deva area for conversion under the supervision of priest Dominic Pinto at the Navinta Prayer Centre and Church located near St Matthew's College.

Also Read | Motilal Nehru Death Anniversary 2024 Date: Know All About the Day That Marks the Punyatithi of One of the Great Leaders of India.

Based on secret information about the conversion attempt, a police team reached the spot and found that the people were brought in buses by luring them with money and food, Sinha said.

According to the ASP, a case has been registered under the Uttar Pradesh Unlawful Religious Conversion Prohibition Act, 2021 at Deva police station against Pinto and six others -- Sunil, Surendra, Ghanshyam, Pawan, Suraj and Sarju.

Also Read | Assam Teacher Recruitment 2023: Registration Date for Assistant Teachers Posts Extended Till February 13, Apply Online at dee.assam.gov.in.

The seven persons have been detained and are being interrogated, he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)