Kolkata, Aug 11 (PTI) Many malls in the city have reported higher footfalls and a surge in sales on weekends, an official said.

Last weekend mall operators witnessed about 30-50 per cent jump in footfall backed by higher sales, the official of a leading mall said.

Similar feedback was received from other leading malls with 8,000-19,000 footfalls.

"Among the few factors that drove people in large numbers is the end of season sale before the arrival of fresh stock for the festive season. Confidence in visiting malls is higher compared to other places due to high safety protocols, an AGM of another mall said.

Mall managers also said now visitors are in no rush for grocery essentials and rather seen buying non-essentials like lifestyle, luxury items and eating out at the food courts.

"High footfall had happened amid closure of cineplex and entertainment zones which is an important indicator for revival. Before October mall sales will be back to 45-50 per cent of pre-Covid level," an analyst with a rating agency said.

