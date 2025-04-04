Tiruvannamalai (Tamil Nadu), Apr 4 (PTI) A nutritious meal cook and another person were arrested by the police on Friday for thrashing a class V student with broom, here, after the child demanded egg, the state government said.

A video of the purported incident has gone viral, where the boy is seen being beaten up with a broom by the two.

Social Welfare and Women Rights Minister, P Geetha Jeevan, made it clear the Stalin-led government will not tolerate any act of violence against children.

In a social media update, Jeevan said the incident happened at a primary school in Polur union in the district where the cook Lakshmi and an assistant, Muniammal "beat up a student who asked for an egg as part of the nutritious meal."

They were suspended on April 3 and later, criminal action was initiated against them and the two were arrested, she said.

A state government release said an enquiry was initiated following the viral video and after departmental action, the two women were booked under relevant sections of BNS and the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015 and subsequently arrested.

