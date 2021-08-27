Mumbai, Aug 27 (PTI) Online tailoring solutions provider Cloud Tailor is planning to aggressively expand its fashion fulfilment centres in six cities in next two months and is eyeing Rs 40 crore revenue by 2024-25, a top company executive has said.

"We began operations with a full-time fashion fulfilment centre in December 2020, in Hyderabad with an initial investment of around Rs 60 lakh. The demand for cloud boutique took off almost immediately and we began serving clients pan-India and overseas with a strong Indian diaspora. Looking at the growth momentum, we are expecting the company to reach Rs 2-3 crore revenue this financial year," Cloud Tailor founder Susmitha Lakkakula told PTI.

Cloud Tailor provides a personalised digital tailoring services, including customised womens' wear from across the world.

The company is also planning to set up six full-time fashion fulfilment centres in next two months across Gurugram, Kolkata, Ludhiana, Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru, Lakkakula stated.

"For this we have already inked agreements with our implementation partners in three cities of Gurugram, Kolkata, Ludhiana and will soon finalise with the rest three cities soon," she added.

The company is aiming for asset light model of operations in which its Hyderabad and Bengaluru fashion fulfilment centres will be owned by Cloud Tailor, while the rest will be started on a 'Partner Setup and Operated' model.

Meanwhile, Cloud Tailor co-founder Rudra Pratap said that the company is in talks with investors to raise up to Rs 10 crore to fund the expansion.

"We are in talks with investors both in India as well as overseas to fund our expansion. We are expecting to raise up to Rs 10 crore to funding to feed our pan-India capacity expansion," he added.

Cloud Tailor, which aims at providing tailoring service for ethnic as well as western clothing to women, plans to open 15 fashion fulfilment centres in tier I cities in next 12 months and 30 centres in two years, he added.

