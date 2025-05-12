New Delhi, May 12 (PTI) Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India Ltd's flagship brand Club Mahindra is accelerating its drive for gender diversity, inclusion, and women's empowerment, as it has turned its Acacia Palms resort in Goa into an all-women-run property.

The company said it is also focusing on an internal leadership development programme and investing in a 'Learning Management System', which will help it build skills and capability internally, and plans to open more resorts under women's leadership in various regions.

Acacia Palms becomes the first resort of its kind across the Club Mahindra portfolio, and the brand is also actively partnering with local women entrepreneurs and artisans to integrate their skills and products into the resort offerings, promoting community upliftment and sustainable development, it added.

"It is a true reflection of our steadfast commitment to gender diversity, inclusion, and women's empowerment," Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India Ltd (MHRIL) Managing Director and CEO Manoj Bhat said in a statement.

Acacia Palms resort has a total of 60 rooms with a total of 75 women employees taking care of all functions, including traditionally male-dominated roles like security, engineering, general technicians -- electrical, mechanical, horticulture, food production and kitchen stewarding.

Elaborating on the company's efforts, MHRIL Chief Human Resources Officer Tanvi Choksi said, "Mahindra Holidays, we believe true inclusion goes beyond intent".

She further said, "By building an ecosystem where women can thrive, grow, and lead across functions, including roles that have traditionally been male-dominated like engineering, security, and kitchen stewarding, we are not only delivering a distinctive guest experience but also reshaping the future of hospitality".

The all-women-led transformation at Club Mahindra Acacia Palms is a bold step forward in breaking stereotypes, unlocking potential, and inspiring industry-wide change, Choksi added.

Currently, the company said, "74 per cent of all our roles have women on the slate and we will continue to improve this number across MHRIL".

The company's focus is on an internal leadership development programme and investing in a 'Learning Management System', which will help it build skills and capability internally, it added.

"We are also planning to open more resorts under women leadership in various regions," MHRIL said.

Further, the company said it is also "focusing on grassroot skilling, HTD (hire, train and deploy) Model (with jobs plus) and campus hiring through Club Mahindra executive trainee programme, where we are focused on hiring more women into the workforce".

