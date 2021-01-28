Itanagar, Jan 28 (PTI) To cater to the needs of working mothers at civil secretariat here, the Arunachal Pradesh government has established a creche with all facilities to accommodate children on all working days.

Chief Minister Pema Khandu inaugurated the crche on Thursday, which was established by the Women and Child Development department with a capacity to accommodate around 15 children at a time.

Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar and several other officers were present on the occasion.

"Good news for working mothers! We now have Creche facilities for employees of Arunachal Pradesh Civil Secretariat. I congratulate @WcdArunachal for the noble step! @MinistryWCD," Khandu said in his official twitter handle.

The crche will run from 9.30 AM to 4 PM on all working days for children between 6 months to 5 years whose parents work at the civil secretariat, official sources said.

Anganwadi staff would be deployed in the crche to take care of the children.

The crche has all the facilities required by children including sleeping beds, reading and colouring books, leisure and cognitive skill toys and a play zone, the sources said.

The details of parents along with the medical history of the child would be noted when a child is admitted in the crche.

With the creche facility in the secretariat, the women employees would be at ease to concentrate more on their work as their children are in a safe and joyful atmosphere. Establishment of the facility would go a long way in meeting the long felt needs of the working mothers of the secretariat, the sources added.

