New Delhi, Mar 16 (PTI) Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Sunday inspected major drains across the city and directed officials to ensure their desilting before the monsoon.

The chief minister was accompanied by Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena, Public Works Department Minister Parvesh Verma, and other officials.

Gupta criticised the previous governments for neglecting the drains, which she said led to waterlogging and sewage overflow on the roads.

"These drains were not taken seriously by the previous governments. When big drains like these are not cleaned, it is obvious that sewage will flow out," the chief minister said. She stressed the urgent need for action to prevent flooding during the rainy season.

Gupta visited the Sunheri, Barapulla and Kushak drains and noted a lack of coordination among the agencies responsible for their maintenance.

"There was no clarity between the agencies on who will clean and maintain the drains. We have now given the responsibility to the Flood and Irrigation Department. It will be the agency responsible for the timely desilting of the drains. A plan and budget will be allocated for the work," she announced.

Gupta said it is important to prepare in advance. "These drains should be cleaned before monsoon, so that they can carry water during the rains. Nothing happens in a single day. From today itself, we have to start a summer action plan and a winter plan to tackle pollution."

She also outlined her government's strategy for ensuring efficient governance. "All ministers have been given missions, and all our MLAs are designated with public works," she said.

The Chief Minister said she has ensured that necessary steps will be taken to prevent waterlogging, an issue that affected the city during past monsoons.

The condition of Delhi's drainage system was a key issue in the recent Assembly elections, where the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ended the Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) decade-long rule. The BJP won 48 out of 70 seats, reducing AAP to just 22, marking a significant political shift in the national capital.

