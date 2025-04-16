Shimla, Apr 16 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Wednesday received awards won by the state recently for achieving the highest Aadhaar enrolment rate for children among all states and fostering technical expertise for the widespread adoption of Aadhaar-based authentication.

The award was given to Sukhu by Gokul Butail, Principal Advisor (Innovation, Digital Technology & Governance) to the CM.

Dr Nipun Jindal, director of the Department of Digital Technologies and Governance, received the awards during the 'Aadhaar Samvaad' event, held in New Delhi by the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI).

"The state has attained an impressive Aadhaar coverage of 64% among children below the age of 5 years, which is the highest in the entire nation," the CM said.

Crediting the Department of Digital Technologies and Governance for achieving this milestone, he said that the Department organised special Aadhaar enrolment camps across the state and ensured maximum outreach to school-going children.

Sukhu also mentioned that the robust and proactive coordination with district administrations and educational institutions facilitated these drives.

The CM directed the Department to further enhance citizen convenience by making more services accessible online through the effective use of digital technology.

