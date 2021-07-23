New Delhi, Jul 23 (PTI) Smartworks, which provides managed flexible office space, on Friday said it has provided 200 desks to content marketplace platform Pepper Content in Mumbai.

The transaction was facilitated by international real estate advisory firm Savills India through its new co-working space listing platform workthere.in, Smartwoks said in a statement.

Pepper Content has taken up a tailor-made 200 seater managed workspace from Smartworks at Times Square building in Andheri East in Mumbai.

The new workspace is being set up as Pepper Content's India headquarters.

Anirudh Singla, founder and CEO, Pepper Content said, "Although remote work has its benefits, bringing an early stage team back in office has a kind of energy that is unmatched."

Flexible workspaces have gained strong traction among corporate occupiers in India in the past few years, witnessing a growth of 28 per cent over the past five years.

As per Savills India's report, leasing by co-working providers is expected to increase 42 per cent to 4.9 million in 2021, contributing around 10 per cent to the overall office leasing in 2021 and 2022.

Neetish Sarda, founder of Smartworks, said, "Our thoughtfully designed digitally-enabled managed workspaces offer our members agility and seamless scalability in these challenging times along with an array of value-added services."

Smartworks caters to enterprises and high-growth start-ups by offering inspiring collaborative and hassle-free managed office spaces. In the past five years of its operations, Smartworks has spread across 31 locations in nine cities with over 65,000 seats in India.

Naveen Nandwani, managing director (commercial advisory and transactions) of Savills India, said, "With most companies looking to build more agility in the wake of the pandemic, flexi and managed office spaces are perfectly fitting into new office requirements in India." HRS hrs

