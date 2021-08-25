New Delhi, Aug 25 (PTI) The Centre on Wednesday said Coal India arm NCL has intensified its campaign against malnutrition in the surrounding areas of its mining operations.

A memorandum of understanding (MoU) has been signed between Northern Coalfields Ltd (NCL) and the district administration of Singrauli, to initiate and run project 'Bachpan', with a commitment to eradicate child malnutrition in and around the surrounding areas of NCL, the coal ministry said in a statement.

Also Read | Moto G50 5G With 5,000mAh Battery & MediaTek Dimensity 700 Processor Launched.

"Northern Coalfields Ltd...has further intensified its campaign against malnutrition in the surrounding areas of its mining operations, under Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrations," the statement said.

Under this corporate social responsibility (CSR) project, Dudhichua area of NCL will see an expenditure of over Rs 23 lakh in various phases.

Also Read | West Bromich Albion vs Arsenal, Carabao Cup 2021-22 Live Streaming Online: How to Watch Free Live Telecast of EFL Cup Football Match in Indian Time?.

Anurag Kumar, general manager (Dudhichua project) at NCL, and Rajesh Ram Gupta, district programme officer (women and child development) of Singrauli, signed the pact.

This social welfare programme will cater to the nutritional needs of under-nourished children through seven nutrition centres, which are planned to be started in existing Anganwadis in the Singrauli district of Madhya Pradesh.

This initiative will ensure the malnourished children's good health and wellbeing.

Senior officials from the Singrauli-based coal PSU and district administration were also present on this occasion. HRS hrs

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)