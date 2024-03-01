New Delhi, Mar 1 (PTI) State-owned Coal India Ltd on Friday said it has entered into a collaboration with two Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs) in a bid to give a fillip to the PM Gati Shakti initiative.

"Coal India Ltd (CIL) entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs) Mumbai and Sambalpur, today, i.e., March 1, 2024, marking a crucial step in multimodal connectivity infrastructure for coal transportation in alignment with the PM Gati Shakti National Master Plan 2021," the coal ministry said in a statement.

Under this initiative, a one-year Post Graduate Program for Executives in 'Logistics and Operations Excellence through Digitisation' will be conducted for the executives of Coal India who are serving in its arm Mahanadi Coalfields Ltd (MCL) and other subsidiaries.

Coal India accounts for over 80 per cent of domestic coal output.

