New Delhi, Mar 29 (PTI) Union Coal Minister Pralhad Joshi on Tuesday directed Coal India and its subsidiaries to scale up production on "priority" basis in a bid to ensure smooth supply of the dry fuel, especially during the upcoming monsoon season.

He also said his ministry is giving utmost priority to coal gasification projects and efforts are underway to bring in private firms with latest technology for gasification, the Ministry of Coal said in a statement.

"Scaling up domestic coal production must be the priority for all subsidiaries of CIL to ensure continuous supply of coal, especially during the up-coming monsoon season," Joshi said.

Joshi stated that the Ministry of Coal is giving utmost priority to coal gasification projects and efforts are underway to bring in private firms and latest technology for coal gasification with focus on Atmanirbhar Bharat.

The minister inaugurated Dhoptala open cast mine project and laid the foundation stone laying for first mile connectivity project at Chandrapur in Maharashtra under the Western Coalfields Ltd.

The combined investment of two projects comes to Rs 1,190 crore. Dhoptala Opencast Mine of Ballarpur area will have a capacity of 2.50 million tonne coal per year. The mine with 53.11 MT coal reserve will be providing 795 employment opportunity.

