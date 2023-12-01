New Delhi, Dec 1 (PTI) India's coal production rose by 11.03 per cent to 84.53 million tonnes (MT) in November compared to 76.14 MT in the corresponding month of the previous fiscal.

The production of Coal India Ltd (CIL) increased by 8.74 per cent to 65.97 MT in November 2023 over 60.67 MT in November last fiscal, the Coal Ministry said in a statement.

CIL accounts for over 80 per cent of domestic coal output.

"The cumulative coal production (up to November 2023) has seen a quantum jump to 591.28 MT (provisional) in FY'23-24 as compared to 524.53 MT during the same period in FY' 22-23 with a growth of 12.73 per cent," the ministry said.

The country's coal dispatch increased to 81.63 MT (provisional) last month in comparison to 74.87 MT (provisional) recorded in November last fiscal, registering a growth rate of 9.02 per cent.

"The cumulative coal dispatch (up to November 2023) has seen a significant jump to 623.04 MT (provisional) in FY'23-24 compared to 557.80 MT during the corresponding period in FY'22-23 with a growth of 11.70 per cent," the statement said.

