New Delhi, Dec 20 (PTI) Union minister G Kishan Reddy has stressed on the key role of the coal sector in the country's journey towards energy security and economic growth.

The minister who is a coal and mines minister emphasised on the coal's indispensable role in supporting India's development goals and sustainability initiatives.

Also Read | Ladki Bahin Yojana December Installment Date: When Will Woman Beneficiaries Get INR 1,500 in Maharashtra? CM Devendra Fadnavis Gives Update.

The minister who chaired a meeting of the Parliamentary consultative committee of the Ministry of Coal, informed members of the panel about the sustainable development activities adopted by coal, lignite PSUs where coal production goes hand in hand with environmental conservation, societal well-being, and biodiversity protection.

He further apprised committee members that environmental protection during mining activities remains a core focus area for coal and lignite public sector undertakings (PSUs).

Also Read | What Is ChatGPT WhatsApp Number? How Does It Work? Know More About OpenAI’s New Experimental Feature, Step-by-Step Guidelines To Use It.

He assured that these PSUs not only ensure compliance with the statutory provisions outlined in environmental laws but also actively exceed these requirements to uphold and enhance environmental standards in and around mining areas.

The minister reiterated the government's commitment towards sustainable development and achieving the target of net zero emissions by 2070.

Coal Secretary Vikram Dev Dutt said the coal, lignite PSUs are undertaking several sustainable and environment friendly initiatives in a planned and systematic manner.

He affirmed the ministry's dedication to balance the country's energy demands with its climate goals.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)