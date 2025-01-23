New Delhi, Jan 23 (PTI) The Coca-Cola Foundation (TCCF) on Thursday said it has partnered with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) to address the growing challenge of plastic waste management in Asia, including India, supported by a USD 15 million (nearly Rs 130 crore) grant from it.

The foundation and UNDP are scaling up efforts in nine Asian countries - Bangladesh, Bhutan, Cambodia, India, Maldives, Nepal, Philippines, Sri Lanka, and Vietnam - supported by a USD 15 million grant from TCCF to support UNDP's initiatives across the region, it said in a statement.

The three-year multi-country programme, launched in India on Thursday, will help improve plastic waste management, promote recycling, reduce plastic leakage into the environment, foster country-based solutions, and facilitate regional collaboration, it added.

"By adopting and disseminating best practices across the region, the programme aims to inspire policy changes and community-level actions to reduce and help to eliminate disposable plastic and improve the livelihoods of waste workers," the statement said.

The Coca-Cola Foundation President Carlos Pagoaga said, "Collaboration is key to help improve waste management systems and strengthen recycling infrastructure. Through our collaboration with UNDP, the foundation aims to advance solutions that minimise packaging waste, support better collection methods, and enhance processing capabilities."

This approach not only helps address plastic waste more effectively but also contributes to long-term improvements in local communities and the broader environment, Pagoaga added.

Christophe Bahuet, UNDP Deputy Regional Director for Asia and the Pacific, said, "Across Asia, countries are combating the problem by embracing the circular economy. Through our Zero Waste and Plastics initiatives, we are helping them craft policies, attract investments, and reduce the consumption of single-use plastics."

