New Delhi, Jun 4 (PTI) Cognizant India Chairman Rajesh Nambiar has been appointed as President, Digital Business and Technology of the US-based IT major.

He succeeds Malcolm Frank, who will retire from the company with effect from September 1, 2021.

"On May 28, 2021, Malcolm Frank, Executive Vice President and President, Digital Business and Technology, notified Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation of his intent to retire, effective September 1, 2021," Cognizant said in a regulatory filing.

Rajesh Nambiar, Executive Vice President and Chairman of Cognizant India, has been appointed President (Digital Business and Technology) effective June 4, 2021, succeeding Frank, it added.

Nambiar will continue to hold the position of India chairman as well.

Frank ceased to be an executive officer as of June 4, 2021, but will remain an employee through his retirement date of September 1, 2021 to assist with the transition, the filing noted.

In accordance with the company's policy, Frank will be eligible to receive continued vesting of outstanding equity and a pro-rated portion of his 2021 annual cash incentive, if the applicable performance goals are attained, in connection with his retirement, the filing added.

Cognizant had named Rajesh Nambiar as the Chairman and Managing Director of its India operations and a member of its Executive Committee effective November 9, 2020. He had joined Cognizant from Ciena, a networking, systems, and software company, where he served as the Chairman and President of India operations. He has also worked with IBM and Tata Consultancy Services.

In an internal note, Cognizant Chief Executive Officer Brian Humphries said drawing on the depth and richness of his technology, commercial, and delivery background, Nambiar has quickly embodied Cognizant's culture and established himself as a trusted leader among its 2 lakh associates in India.

"This goes well beyond his outstanding job of developing and leading 'Operation C3 — Cognizant Combats COVID-19'. Rajesh brings deep knowledge of applications, data, AI, analytics, infrastructure, cloud, and consulting to his new role," he added.

He further said Nambiar being based in India will bring the added benefit of driving better DB&T alignment with delivery.

"Malcolm has built a reputation inside and outside Cognizant as an influential futurist and evangelist, and his foresight about the increasingly central role digital plays in creating value helped Cognizant become one of the world's leading technology services companies. I appreciate Malcolm's leadership of our Digital business," he said.

