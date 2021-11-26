Kolkata, Nov 26 (PTI) Colgate-Palmolive has introduced a sustainable innovation to the oral care industry with launching of 100 per cent recycled plastic handle toothbrush.

Also Read | B.1.1.529: Know All About The New COVID-19 Variant That Has The Scientists Worried.

The company had recently unveiled the country's first recyclable toothpaste tubes.

Also Read | Maharashtra: Mahanagar Gas Ltd Hikes Gas Prices for 3rd Time in Six Weeks.

"We continue to innovate towards our commitment of reimagining a healthier world. Colgate ReCyclean Toothbrush is an innovation that would have felt impossible a few years back," company's VP marketing Arvind Chintamani said on Thursday.

Colgate-Palmolive India has been working on its sustainability journey over the last decade and consistently making efforts to reduce carbon footprint by migrating to renewable energy, taking steps towards water conservation and leading in waste reduction, it said in a statement.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)