New Delhi, Jan 24 (PTI) Real estate consultant Colliers on Wednesday said its India CMD Sankey Prasad will head the project management business of Middle-East countries.

In a statement, Colliers said Prasad will now be Chairman and Managing Director (CMD) for India as well as CMD for the Middle East engineering business, called 'Colliers Project Leaders Middle East.'

Prasad will also take a "significant stake" in Colliers' rapidly growing project management business in the Middle East.

In September 2019, Colliers had acquired a controlling interest in Bengaluru-based Synergy Property Development Services, which was founded by Sankey Prasad.

After this acquisition deal, he became the CMD of Colliers India.

Nasdaq-listed Colliers is a diversified professional services and investment management company.

It has operations in 65 countries with a total strength of 18,000 professionals who provide expert real estate and investment advice to clients.

