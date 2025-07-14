New Delhi, Jul 14 (PTI) The commerce ministry on Tuesday sought suggestions and comments of stakeholders on the draft Internal Compliance Programme document for adoption by industry for export of dual-use SCOMET items.

Special chemicals, organisms, materials, equipment and technologies (SCOMET) items are dual-use goods.

There is a mandatory requirement for industry to comply with export control regulations on these goods.

To ensure necessary compliance, the industry is expected to establish a set of internal policies and procedures, also known as an Internal Compliance Programme (ICP).

"Stakeholders are requested to submit proposals, recommendations, or inputs to this Directorate for examination within 10 days from the issuance of this Trade Notice," it said.

