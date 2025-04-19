Gurugram, Apr 19 (PTI) Haryana energy minister Anil Vij on Saturday said that a committee will probe the gas pipeline fire incident in Gurugram, which triggered panic in the city and led to the stoppage of power and gas supply for a few hours.

Calling it a "serious matter," Vij said an order has been issued in this regard, and the panel will headed by the additional chief secretary (ACS) of the Energy Department.

Also Read | Why Raj Thackeray Left Shiv Sena to Form MNS in 2005? As Thackeray Cousins Hint at Possible Reunion Over ‘Hindi Imposition’ Row, Let’s Look Back at What Caused Fallout Between Family 2 Decades Ago.

According to reports, a fire broke out after a high-tension power line fell on vehicles in Sector 52 on Thursday. The fire triggered a blast, and together, they damaged gas pipelines in the area.

The committee will probe if the gas pipelines have been laid beneath the power lines and whether they have complied with relevant standards, mentioned an official statement.

Also Read | NEET UG 2025 Admit Card Date: NTA To Release Admit Card for Neet UG 2025 in 1st Week of May, Know How To Download.

The proximity of the two systems poses a significant hazard, he said and added a survey of the entire Gurugram will be undertaken in this regard.

On a query on power cuts during summer, Vij said there is no electricity shortage in the state, and all necessary arrangements have been made given the hot season.

"Orders have also been issued to replace weak wires and conductors wherever needed. Officials have been instructed to upgrade transformers where load capacity is low," Vij said.

Vij further informed us that Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently laid the foundation stone for an 800 MW ultra-critical unit in Yamunanagar.

Similarly, thermal units will be set up and expanded at Khedar and Panipat, he said.

In response to a question regarding a recent suspension of an officer, the minister asked, "If you are not answering calls from ministers or MLAs, how can you be expected to listen to the common people." `"I will not let this happen, and whoever tries it, I will not spare them," he asserted. PTI COR AMJ

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)