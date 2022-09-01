Puducherry, Sep 1 (PTI) The opposition Congress on Thursday hit out at AINRC-BJP coalition ministry headed by N Rangasamy for its move to grant permission for private players to start distilleries in the union territory.

Congress Member of Parliament (Lok Sabha) from Puducherry and former Chief Minister V Vaithilingam told reporters that already members belonging to the BJP and those supporting the coalition government had raised issue against the decision of the administration to grant licenses for new distilleries.

Such industries would draw large quantum of sub soil water, he said.

"Sub soil water table had been severely hit and the quality of drinking water had fallen miserably," Vaithilingam said and added that the proposal to grant permission for the new distilleries should be dropped in the larger interest of the health of the people and quality of water.

Meanwhile, the ruling BJP legislator A John Kumar today requested the government to take steps to desilt the big waterbodies.

He also wanted the administration to give up its decision to install massive deep borewells.

Kumar told mediapersons that the government should also encourage rainwater harvesting project so that the water table would be recharged, and the future water requirements could be met without any difficulty.

