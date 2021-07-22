Mangaluru, July 22 (PTI) Senior Congress leaders Siddaramaiah and D K Shivakumar on Thursday visited former Union minister and Rajya Sabha member Oscar Fernandes, who is admitted to a hospital here, to enquire about his health condition.

Fernandes was hospitalized after suffering a fall while practicing Yoga.

Later addressing reporters, Siddaramaiah said doctors have said they will determine the future course of treatment after observing his condition for two to three days.

"I only pray that he recovers soon. Oscar Fernandes is a respected senior leader of the party.

He has huge followers and fans, and they are also praying for him," he said.

Shivakumar, who is the President of Karnataka unit of the Congress, said doctors are confident that he will recover.

He said he had spoken to Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi and apprised them of the treatment being made available to Fernandes.

"The entire party is praying for his recovery. He is a disciplined politician.

During this time, we have postponed party meetings," he said.

Earlier in the day, former Home minister G Parameshwar arrived at Yenepoya hospital to visit the senior leader.

Since two days, Congress leaders and supporters have offered prayers for the speedy recovery of Fernandes.

