New Delhi, Mar 28 (PTI) A police constable sustained gunshot injuries during an exchange of fire between a team of cops and wanted criminals in the Tilak Nagar area of outer Delhi, an official said on Friday.

The encounter occurred on the intervening night of Thursday and Friday when a police team raided a hideout of people suspected to be involved in an armed robbery.

Acting on a tip-off, the special staff launched a raid to nab criminals wanted in connection to a case registered at Sultanpuri police station. "The accused had allegedly robbed a person at gunpoint, stealing a mobile phone and cash," a police officer said.

The police team reached the location after confirming the presence of the suspects.

Around midnight, as the team closed in, the criminals attempted to flee.

Head constable Vikas and constable Sandeep chased two suspects for about 400 metres when one of them opened fire, he said.

Police returned fire but constable Sandeep sustained bullet injuries in his abdomen and left hand. He was immediately rushed to the hospital, where he is said to be stable and undergoing treatment," he added.

Police managed to arrest two suspects and recovered two loaded country-made pistols from them. Further investigation is underway, and legal proceedings against the arrested suspects are being pursued, he said.

