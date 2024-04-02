Mumbai, Apr 2 (PTI) Container traffic at Jawaharlal Nehru Port rose by 6.2 per cent year-on-year to 6.43-million TEUs (Twenty-foot Equivalent Units) in 2023-24, port authorities said on Tuesday.

JN Port handled 6.05 million TEUs in the year ended in March 2023.

In terms of volume, Jawaharlal Nehru Port handled 85.82 million tonnes of cargo in 2023-24 against 83.86 million tonnes a year ago, a growth of 2.3 per cent, JNPA said.

The total traffic handled by the Port in FY24 includes 78.13 MT of container cargo and 7.70 MT of bulk cargo as against 76.19 MT and 7.67 MT, respectively, in the earlier fiscal, JNPA said.

