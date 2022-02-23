New Delhi, Feb 23 (PTI) The corporate affairs ministry has directed Registrar of Companies (RoCs) and Regional Directors to enter all complaints received against companies and LLPs on the ministry's electronic registry.

Once a complaint is entered in the registry, then a Service Request Number (SRN) will be generated and the same has to be mandatorily mentioned in all further communications related to the particular matter.

Also Read | Audi Partners With Verizon To Bring 5G Connectivity to Its Vehicles in the US.

RoCs and Regional Directors at all locations have been directed by the ministry to enter all cases of complaints against companies and Limited Liability Partnerships (LLPs), inspections, inquiries, investigations and prosecutions in the MCA electronic registry i.e. MCA21 before issuing any letter, notice or order.

"Thereafter, a Service Request Number (SRN) is generated. They have also been directed to mention such SRN mandatorily in all such communications to Companies, LLPs, their officers, auditors, etc., on all communications," the ministry said in an update on its website on Wednesday.

Also Read | Motorola Edge 30 Pro To Debut Tomorrow in India, Teased on Flipkart.

Further, the ministry said that all stakeholders are advised to treat any such communication received without SRN as unauthorised which need not be responded further.

"Any instance of such communication received without mentioning SRN may be brought to the notice of the Office of the Director General of Corporate Officer (DGCoA)... along with the copy of communication," it added.

The Companies Act and the LLP Act are administered by the ministry.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)