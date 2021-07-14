Chandigarh, July 14 (PTI) The country's first 'Grain ATM' has been set up as a pilot project in Gurugram and the machine can dispense up to 70 kg of grains within 5 to 7 minutes at a time, Haryana's Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala said on Wednesday.

He said now consumers will neither have to stand in queue in front of government ration depots to fetch food grains as the Haryana government will be providing 'Grain ATM' to consumers.

The country's first 'Grain ATM' has been set up as a pilot project in Gurugram district of Haryana, said Chautala, who also holds the portfolio of Food and Civil Supplies Department.

He said that with the installation of 'Grain ATMs', all the complaints regarding the time and right measurement of ration quantity will be redressed.

"The purpose of installing this machine is to ensure that the right quantity should reach the right beneficiary with minimum hassle," he said, as per an official statement here.

Chautala said that this would not only benefit the consumers but would also end the hassle regarding shortage of food grains at government depots and would bring more transparency in the public food distribution system than before.

The JJP leader further said that these machines would not only prove helpful in distributing food grains to the government depot operators but would also save the time of the depot operators.

He said that after the successful completion of this pilot project at Farrukhnagar in Gurugram district, there is a plan to install these food supply machines at government depots across the state.

The statement said that the 'Grain ATM' is an automatic machine which works like a bank ATM.

"This machine will be installed under the 'World Food Programme' of United Nations, and is called Automated, Multi Commodity, Grain Dispensing Machine,” it said.

The error in the measurement of grain is negligible and this machine can dispense up to 70 kg of grains within 5 to 7 minutes at a time.

This automatic machine is equipped with biometric system with a touch screen, where the beneficiary will have to enter the Aadhaar Card or ration card unique number, as per the statement.

On biometric authentication, the food grains prescribed by the government to the beneficiaries will be automatically filled in the bags installed under the machine.

Three types of grains -- wheat, rice and millet can be distributed through this machine. At present, distribution of wheat has been started from the Grain ATM machine installed in Farrukhnagar (Gurugram).

