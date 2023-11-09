Banda (UP), Nov 9 (PTI) A man and a woman, both in their early 20s, died allegedly after jumping before a moving train in Uttar Pradesh's Lalitpur district as their families were opposed to their relationship, police said on Thursday.

Lalitpur SP Mohammad Mushtaque said Rajkumar Vishwakarma (23) and the 20-year-old woman jumped before the train near Talbehat railway station on Wednesday night. The two, who belonged to different communities, were in a relationship against the will of their family members, according to police.

The bodies have been sent for autopsy and police are investigating the matter.

The exact reason that led the couple to take the extreme step is still being investigated, the SP said.

