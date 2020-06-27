Kolkata, Jun 27 (PTI) The COVID-19 pandemic has disrupted business models of insurance companies, which have seen degrowth, IFFCO-TOKIO General Insurance said on Saturday

"In a situation like this when everything is uncertain, insurance has become critical. The pandemic has disrupted all businesses models," MD and CEO of IFFCO-TOKIO Anamika Roy Rastrawar said.

Also Read | Lottery Results Today on Lottery Sambad: Check West Bengal, Sikkim, Nagaland and Kerala Lucky Draw Results of June 27, 2020 Online at lotterysambadresult.in.

All insurers have seen a degrowth in the months of April and May due to the coronavirus lockdown, she said at a webinar organised by MCCI.

Rastrawar said while motor insurance had been the biggest line of business for general insurers, the pandemic has resulted in the health vertical emerging as an important area.

Also Read | Assam State Lottery Results Today: Check Lucky Draw Results of Assam Future Good, Assam Singam Pink, Assam Kuil King on June 27, 2020 Online at assamlotteries.com.

"The motor insurance business was 42 per cent followed by health at 23 per cent in 2019-20," she said, adding, health insurance will overtake motor within a short period of time.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)