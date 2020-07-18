Berhampur (Odisha), Jul 18 (PTI) The Ganjam district administration has distributed around 10,000 vials of immunity-boosting homeopathic medicines to frontline workers engaged in different COVID-19 related activities, officials said on Saturday.

The vials were prepared by the government-run Biju Patnaik Homeopathic Medical College and Hospital here on the request of the chief district medical officer (CDMO) of Ganjam, they said.

Also Read | Consumer Protection Act Comes Into Effect From July 20: All About The Law Aimed at Protecting Consumer Interests.

"We have already distributed those to the frontline workers in the first phase," the CDMO of Ganjam district, Uma Shankar Mishra, said.

The state government has recommended 'Arsenicum album 30' as a preventive medicine to boost immunity, which the Centre had approved, sources said.

Also Read | Assam Lottery Results Today: Check Lucky Draw Results of Assam Future Tender, Assam Singam Blue and Assam Kuil Best on July 18, 2020, Online at assamlotteries.com.

The number of coronavirus positive cases has crossed the 5,000-mark and more than 500 workers have been infected with the disease in the district.

A total of 52 patients have died due to the contagion in the district.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)