Chennai, Feb 27 (PTI) CtrlS Datacenters Ltd has unveiled its upcoming datacenter park in the city, which would be its fifth hyperscale campus in the country, the company said on Tuesday.

The other campuses are located in Mumbai, Hyderabad, Noida and Bangalore.

"CtrlS Datacenters will invest Rs 4,000 crore in the Chennai Datacenter Park, across phases. The company is expected to create about 500 direct and over 9,000 indirect jobs. Located in the Ambattur industrial area, the campus will include two datacenter buildings with a combined built-up area of almost one million square feet, and 72 MW IT load capacity," it said in a release.

The first datacenter building is fully booked, and will begin operations in Q2 2024. The second datacenter building is slated to be launched in the second half of 2024.

The features in the city DC park include state-of-the-art 230 kV on-campus gas-insulated substation and can withstand earthquake up to a magnitude of 7.5 on the Richter scale, it added.

Sridhar Pinnapureddy, Founder & CEO, CtrlS Datacenters, said "we are delighted to unveil our upcoming Chennai DC Park. Chennai is the second largest datacenter market in India and holds strategic significance because of the presence of large number of subsea cable landing stations, coupled with the growing presence of enterprises and cloud service providers in the region."

