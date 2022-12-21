New Delhi, Dec 21 (PTI) The Central Warehousing Corporation (CWC) plans to construct seven warehouses in Andhra Pradesh with a total capacity of over 18 lakh tonnes in the next two financial years, Parliament was informed on Wednesday.

Minister of State for Food and Consumer Affairs, in her written reply to the Lok Sabha, said the CWC has already constructed six warehouses in Andhra Pradesh. It has planned construction of seven more warehouses in the next two years.

Also Read | Air Passengers May Soon Not Be Required To Take Out Electronic Devices From Hand Baggage at Airports for Scanning: BCAS.

About 12.84 lakh tonne capacity of warehouses will be constructed at Kadapa, Nandyal, Renigunta, Sattenpalli, Nellore, Nandikotkur and Vadlamudi in the state during 2023-24 financial year, she said.

Another 52,794 tonne of capacity will be added by CWC during 2024-25 financial year, she added.

Also Read | Government Job Data: More Than 3.77 Lakh Candidates Selected for Govt Jobs by UPSC, SSC and RRBs in Last Five Years, Says Centre.

The minister also shared that Andhra Pradesh State Warehousing Corporation (APSWC), which has already built 20 warehouses in the state in last three years, has planned to construct 10 more warehouses in AP.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)