Bhubaneswar, Jul 31 (PTI) A cyber cell was launched in the East Coast Railway (ECoR) headquarters here to ensure quick detection and investigation of white-collar crimes including e-ticketing frauds.

The new cell which was inaugurated by ECoR General Manager VidyaBhushan on Thursday, is all set to add teeth to the Railway Protection Force (RPF) in handling cybercrimes like online ticketing frauds, a railway official said.

High-end hardware and software have been procured and installed in the RPF cyber cell, which is well equipped to collect digital evidence and use cyber investigative methods, he said, adding that highly trained RPF personnel have been deployed in the cell.

Speaking on the occasion, Bhushan said the cyber cell will certainly help in better detection and prosecution of increasing white-collar crimes that involve sophisticated technologies and IT systems.

He also emphasised on more technical training to the security personnel to deal with the increasing online fraud cases.

The cell will be useful in the detection of unscrupulous persons cornering and hoarding reserved berths in advance, and bypassing the process of reservation using unauthorized software applications, he said.

These persons sell tickets to the needy passengers at an exorbitantly high price, the ECoR general manager said.

This cell will also help in tracking criminals who run away after committing a crime in railway premises such as theft of railway property.

The data on crimes such as crime against women and children, narcotics, smuggling of forest products in railway stations, trains and premises will be shared with other law enforcement agencies too, he said.

Such initiative is certainly going to help in creating an environment of reduction in crime in railways for a safer journey for its passengers and better protection of railway property, he added.

