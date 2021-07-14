Mumbai, Jul 14 (PTI) Global engineering, manufacturing, and technology solutions company Cyient on Wednesday announced a 12-week gender-neutral parental leave policy across its offices globally.

Under the new policy, Cyient employees, including birth and adoptive parents of any gender, can take up to 12 weeks of paid time off at full pay following the birth or adoption of their child, the company said in a statement.

This policy applies to all Cyient employees globally and is effective immediately.

"We are always striving toward making Cyient a great place to work. In line with our Values FIRST philosophy, we keep innovating our practices and policies to foster an inclusive culture and empower our associates with a better work-life balance. This policy will help new parents spend quality time with their families," Cyient President and Chief Human Resources Officer PNSV Narasimham said.

Cyient's new policy will make a difference in countries where mandated parental leave policies are not sufficient for new parents or they do not apply to primary and secondary caregivers.

"Building an inclusive culture needs inclusive policies and practices. As a parent and a member of the global tech industry, I vouch for policies that challenge gender stereotypes and celebrate diversity. I am confident our gender-neutral policy will empower all new parents globally at Cyient and provide a better opportunity to share childcare responsibilities," Cyient Managing Director and CEO Krishna Bodanapu said.

