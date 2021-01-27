Chennai, Jan 27 (PTI): German truck manufacturer Daimler on Wednesday unveiled eight new models, strengthening its position in the commercial vehicle segment, including in the transportation of coal.

Daimler India Commercial Vehicles (DICV) rolled out six new trucks -- BSafe Express reefer truck (for transportation of vaccines), 1917R, 4228R Tanker trucks , 1015R, 42T M-Cab, and 2828 construction vehicles from its 440 acre facility near here.

Besides these trucks, two new BharatBenz buses would also hit the roads, including "1017" with a seating capacity of upto 50 and the 1624 with a "parabolic suspension".

"In today's rapidly changing environment, it is vital to meet the dynamic needs of society.

With this in mind, we proudly introduce BharatBenz's expanded new range with special covid-prevention features", Daimler India Commercial Vehicles MD, Satyakam Arya said.

Both new and current customers would be delighted by the updated portfolio, as well as the new loyalty programme designed to reward the customers for their trust in BharatBenz, he told reporters.

Company officials said COVID-19 prevention features would be available across the entire portfolio, including infection proof fabric seats, safety kits and disinfection fogging machines.

To a query, company vice-president, marketing and sales, Rajaram Krishnamurthy said the 1917R is specifically designed for the 12 tonne payload category and would be positioned in high speed applications and e-commerce platforms.

"The 42 tonner is specifically targeted for tanker segments carrying petroleum, edible, bitumen applications and then 2828 Construction is targeted at coal segments, as a lot of mines are opening up and we expect coming years the coal segment will increase", he said.

The 1015 segment was a "city-application to serve vegetable and perishable goods", while the reefer truck BSAFE express is for carrying vaccines.

Krishnamurthy said the BharatBenz buses would address the concerns of the public on social distancing during travel as the 50 seater "1017" has the option of having additional capacity allowing customers to have a secured bus journey.

Another category is the "1624" bus fitted with parabolic suspension following high demand from mofussil bus customers, he said.

The company said a BSafe Pack has been introduced to address COVID-19 safety protocols which comes as a standard fitment on all BharatBenz trucks at no additional cost.

The pack includes infection proof fabric seats, curtain infection transfer, curtains for physical separation between the cabin crew and the driver resting on the rear sleeper and a recommended COVID safety kit for the driver.

Among other safety features on BharatBenz buses was touch-less entry with pneumatic doors, an auto sanitiser dispenser, auto temperature sensor at entry points, he added. PTI VIJ APR

