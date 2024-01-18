New Delhi, Jan 18 (PTI) A dairy owner and three of his workers were thrashed with rods and sticks by another group of men over a property dispute in north Delhi's Wazirabad area in the early hours of Thursday, police said.

The accused also fired in the air multiple times to create fear among other residents of the locality. The incident took place in Sant Nagar, they said.

In a purported video of the incident that has surfaced online, a group of men is seen thrashing two men with sticks. The attackers also abuse and threaten the passersby when they try to intervene.

A police officer said a call was received at 1 am regarding a quarrel and firing in Sant Nagar.

Amardeep Chaudhary, who owns a dairy, told police that he and three of his workers were beaten up by Sonu Tyagi and his men over a property dispute, the officer said.

"Chaudhary told us that Tyagi also took away some cash from him and fired multiple shots in the air," the police officer said.

The injured were admitted to a hospital and discharged after treatment, according to police.

Five bullet shells were recovered from the spot, police said, adding teams have been formed to nab the accused persons.

