New Delhi, Nov 23 (PTI) Software-defined storage company DataCore on Tuesday said it plans to hire over 150 people in India over the next two years.

The US-based company has also announced the acquisition of MayaData, the developer of OpenEBS and the developer of MayaStor, and unveiled its office facility in Bengaluru.

DataCore is looking at India to drive multiple functions including marketing, operations, and being a net exporter of innovation and talent for continued global success, Datacore Chief Executive Officer David Zabrowski told PTI.

He added that the new office facility will house the combined team of Datacore and MayaData in India.

"We plan to drive multi-million dollar investments for its expansion in India. We continue to expand the talent pool in the country and have a comprehensive hiring programme to help drive end-to-end storage-defined solutions out of India. We plan to hire over 150 people in India over the next two years and have 50 per cent of our global workforce in India by March 2023," he said.

The company expects to reach a headcount of about 100 people by the end of the fiscal.

Zabrowski said the company's investment in India, now completing two years, has proven better than expected.

"While we expand our R&D centre in India to a fully functional centre of excellence, we also see the Indian market as a key growth driver for us from a marketing, operations, and talent perspective. Moving forward, India will continue to be a source of innovation, talent, and investment for DataCore, and it will continue to be essential for our success," he said.

Talking about the MayaData acquisition, Zabrowski said the company is committed to investing in OpenEBS as an open-source technology, and expanding the community of users, developers, and contributors around it, while providing a streamlined path to leveraging container storage fast, easily, and affordably.

DataCore offers software-defined storage solutions that eliminate hardware and vendor lock-in, giving the IT department maximum flexibility, while making storage smarter, more efficient, and highly available. It serves a wide range of industries globally including healthcare, education, government, and cloud service providers.

