New Delhi, Jun 19 (PTI) Delhiites will get a unique experience of hot-air balloon ride as the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) is planning to launch the recreational rides at Yamuna Sports Complex and Commonwealth Games Village Sports Complex, officials said on Thursday.

According to officials, after careful consideration, the two locations have been selected for the initial start of the project, and a tender has been issued inviting private players to operate these rides at DDA sites.

"These sites will be offered for operation of hot air ballooning on a revenue-sharing basis. The required area, approximately 60 metres by 60 metres at each site, will be provided to the firm as per mutually agreed timings and days," the tender issued by the DDA.

With an eye on generating revenue and promoting tourism, the landowning agency has marked four sites at each of the two mega sports complexes managed by it. Currently there are several other sporting areas within these complexes.

According to the officials, firms will be allowed to advertise on the balloons, and the licence issued will be for three years, which will be extendable up to a maximum of nine years.

"The space will be provided to the firm for undertaking a maximum of four hours of flying per day. However, temporary permission for additional hours may be granted by DDA on a case-to-case basis," the proposal added.

The price of the hot-air balloon rides will be decided by the firm, however, DDA has directed to keep the tickets at a reasonable price.

Spread across a vast space of around 100 acres, the Commonwealth Games Village along the banks of the Yamuna River was constructed as a residence for athletes during the Commonwealth Games in 2010. It is located near Akshardham temple. The Yamuna Sports Complex situated in Surajmal Vihar was also constructed for the games.

